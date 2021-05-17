1 dead, 1 injured in Dickinson shooting involving police

One person is dead and another injured following a shooting early Monday morning that involved the Dickinson Police.

Around 1:14 a.m., May 17, officers responded to a report of a domestic incident involving a weapon in the 3300 block of Fourth Avenue East.

According to the Dickinson Police Department, after arriving on the scene, officers reported a male suspect firing from inside the apartment toward officers or someone else. Police returned fire, killing the apparent shooter.

Inside the apartment, officers also found a woman suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was taken to St. Alexius Hospital.

Several children were also inside the apartment at the time of the incident but were not hurt.

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is processing the crime scene and investigating the officer-involved shooting. The two Dickinson Police officers are currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. This is standard protocol in officer-involved shootings.

No other details on the incident have been released.