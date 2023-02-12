Updated 4:50 p.m.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Residents in a Rapid City neighborhood were evacuated from their homes following an early morning explosion Friday.

A vehicle driving at high speeds crashed into a Rapid City home on Friday morning. The Rapid City Fire Department confirmed that the driver of the vehicle died in an ensuing explosion and two others are injured. There were four people in the house.

Two people were taken to the hospital, and a total of three families were displaced by the incident, officials say.

A fund to support the family has been set up through the Black Hills Credit Union. Those who would like to donate can visit any location and say that they’d like to donate to the “Dotson Family Account.”

Rapid City Police posted a live video from the scene to Facebook.

In it, a division chief for the Rapid City Fire Department says crews were called to the 1400 block of Degeest Drive around 4 a.m. Friday.

Firefighters arriving on the scene found fire on the main level of the home.

The fire department said the structure fire extended into a neighboring residence and threatened an additional neighbor’s house.