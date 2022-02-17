The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 413 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 236,267.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,853 as of February 16, down 113 cases from February 15.

It’s the first time active cases have dropped below 1,900 since December 29, 2021, when 1,687 active cases were reported.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,458. They declined to 192 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 11,971 on January 21.

Of the 413 new positives on February 16:

89 were in Cass County

54 were in Grand Forks County

52 were in Burleigh County

23 were in Ward County

20 were in Williams County

16 were in Stark County

13 were in Morton County

1 new death was reported on February 16. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,168 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 232,245 people are considered recovered from the 236,267 positive cases, an increase of 408 people from February 15.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 16 (408) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (413).

Hospitalizations

109 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 16, no change from February 15. A total of 7,738 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of February 16, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 156,826. A total of 49,973 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 978 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of February 16, there have been 12,532 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 81 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

The data includes only clinically verified tests, so in-home tests are not included in the numbers.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.