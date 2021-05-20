1 death, 79 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 682

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 79 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 19, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,440.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 682 as of May 19. That’s down 11 cases from May 18.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,436. They declined to 594 on February 28 but then began rising once more.

Of the new positives:

17 were in Cass County

13 were in Burleigh County

8 were in Stark County

7 were in Williams County

3 were in Morton County

1 was in Ward County

1 was in Grand Forks County

Deaths

One new death was reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,507 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,238 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 107,251 people are considered recovered from the 109,440 positive cases, an increase of 93 from May 18.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 19 (93) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (79).

Hospitalizations

35 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 19, up 6 from May 18. A total of 4,240 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 57 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.