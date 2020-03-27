1  of  2
Breaking News
40 Trinity Hospital staff in self-quarantine No lockdown order for North Dakota
Live Now
WATCH: KX News at 6
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

10 new COVID-19 cases in ND reported March 27; total now is 68

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday afternoon has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 27, bringing the statewide total to 68.

The state also has its first confirmed death from COVID-19 — a 90-year-old man in Cass County.

A total of 16 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 25.

Morton County is second with 11 cases, Cass County also has 11.

Other counties include Stark with 7, Ward with 4, Ramsey with 3, Pierce with 2 and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 2,708 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (28 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (22 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected tomorrow morning.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

Protecting Homeless

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protecting Homeless"

Virtual Dance Classes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Virtual Dance Classes"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck (Northridge Elementary School)"

Teacher Parade - Bismarck

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bismarck"

Teacher Parade - Bottineau

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Bottineau"

Teacher Parade - Minot

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Minot"

Teacher Parade - Rolla

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teacher Parade - Rolla"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 3/27"

Neighborhood Party

Thumbnail for the video titled "Neighborhood Party"

Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Friday morning #OneMinuteForecast 3/27"

Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny

Thumbnail for the video titled "Friday weather: warm and mostly sunny"

Working on Good Day Dakota from home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on Good Day Dakota from home"

Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Furry Friends Rockin' Rescue"

Signings

Thumbnail for the video titled "Signings"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

All-State Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "All-State Basketball"

Teachers Get Creative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Teachers Get Creative"

Low Rates

Thumbnail for the video titled "Low Rates"

Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thursday, March 26th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge