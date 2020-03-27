10 new COVID-19 cases in ND reported March 27; total now is 68

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday afternoon has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota for March 27, bringing the statewide total to 68.

The state also has its first confirmed death from COVID-19 — a 90-year-old man in Cass County.

A total of 16 people are now hospitalized due to the virus.

Burleigh County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 25.

Morton County is second with 11 cases, Cass County also has 11.

Other counties include Stark with 7, Ward with 4, Ramsey with 3, Pierce with 2 and Dunn, Foster, McHenry, Mcintosh and Walsh with 1 each.

A total of 2,708 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (28 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (22 cases).

The health department is releasing test results twice a day. A new round of test results is expected tomorrow morning.