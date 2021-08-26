101 years later: Celebrating women’s rights with Women’s Equality Day

On this day in 1920, women gained the right to vote.

Women’s Equality Day was created to honor that day in history and women’s rights.

Women have been fighting for equal rights for more than a century, and gained the right to vote on Aug. 26, 1920.

Women’s Equality Day was created to recognize that day and the path of equality for women.

Project Bee, formerly known as YWCA Minot, is an organization that has been empowering women for more than 100 years.

The organization has rebranded to serve all community members.

Although it now serves more than just women, Allie Walsh, the Development Director of Project Bee, talked about the history behind Women’s Equality Day.

“It is August 26th every year,” said Walsh. “Women’s Equality Day started in 1971. That was to celebrate women’s rights and the women’s right to vote which is the 19th Amendment.”

The 19th amendment was passed 101 years ago.

While this was a win for women’s rights, some are still fighting for equality.

Carrie Evans, the Vice President of Minot City Council, says women experience inequality daily.

“All of us have a story of discrimination and being treated unfairly,” said Evans. “Whether that’s your comment isn’t taken seriously during a meeting or you’re completely ignored or you’re not given the promotion and the guy next to you is.”

Evans says there is still work to be done.

“There’s a wage discrepancy that women do not make as much as men. For women of color, that is even worse than for white women.”

She said Women’s Equality Day is a day to reflect the progress that we’ve made and still need to do.

“The sacred document of our nation does not have equality for women in there,” said Evans. “So we’ve come a long way but we can’t stop, can’t take that foot off the gas.”

Although there is more to improve on, Evans said we should still celebrate.

“Celebrate the women in your lives,” said Evans. “Recognize the contributions they’ve made to your life. If you’re a woman celebrate yourself.”

On this Women’s Equality Day, take the time to appreciate the women in your life.

