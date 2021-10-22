11 deaths, 571 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,600

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 571 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 21, bringing the total positives since testing began to 144,088.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,600 as of October 21, up 45 cases from, October 20.

The last time active positives were this high was December 11, 2020, when 3,582 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,417. They declined to 127 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 571 new positives on October 21:

125 were in Cass County

57 were in Burleigh County

56 were in Ward County

51 were in Stark County

31 were in Grand Forks County

29 were in Morton County

26 were in Williams County

11 new deaths were reported on October 21. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in October, 88 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the most deaths in a month this year since January, when 76 were reported.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 since tracking began came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,714 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,412 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 295 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 5 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 138,774 people are considered recovered from the 144,088 positive cases, an increase of 540 people from October 20.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 21 (540) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (571).

Hospitalizations

183 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 21, down 6 from October 20. A total of 5,771 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 21, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 350,928. A total of 8,308 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 373 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 21, there have been 880 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 69 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.