Snapped power pole caused by heavy ice build-up on the power lines. This one is near Ruso. (Verendrye Electric)

Bent power pole near Ruso, caused by heavy ice build-up on the power lines. (Verendrye Electric)

(KXNET) — Here is a roundup of the power outages reported in western North Dakota as of 10:00 a.m. The majority of outages have been caused by the weight of ice build-up on power lines, pulling down lines and poles:

Northern Plains Electric Cooperative: 91 customers out of 11,810 are still without power this morning, mainly in communities northeast of Minot and up to the Canadian border.

Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative: The utility reports 968 customers out of 18,489, or five percent, don’t have power this morning. The vast majority affected live east of Williston in areas such as Wildrose, Stanley, Tioga, Baden, Plaza and New Town, among others.

Verendrye Electric Cooperative: “We have experienced some outages with all of the recent frozen fog and hoarfrost,” the utility notes on its Facebook page. Areas affected are in and around Ruso. “Please remember to stay away from downed power lines and report any outages by calling 1-800-472-2141.”

North Central Electric Cooperative: “The frosty conditions have finally caught up to us as we have some outages in the Sherwood-Mohall area,” according to posts on its Facebook page. “Our crews are working on restoring power.”

Montana-Dakota Utilities: Outages are reported in the Tioga, Coteau, Wheelock and Tolley areas.

Capital Electric Cooperative: At last report, 71 customers, mainly northeast of Bismarck, are without power.

Otter Tail Power Company: While a few customers in the Langdon area are without power this morning, nearly 500 customers in Minnesota are also without power, mainly in the greater Fergus Falls region.

Nodak Electric Cooperative: About 130 customers in North Dakota are without power in the counties of Cavalier, Grand Forks, Nelson, Pembina and Walsh counties.