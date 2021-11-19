12 deaths, 474 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,445

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 474 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on November 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 157,851.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,445 as of November 18, down 97 cases from November 17.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,428. They declined to 145 by July 5, but rose again to a high of 4,601 on October 6.

Of the 474 new positives on November 18:

127 were in Cass County

46 were in Burleigh County

43 were in Ward County

35 were in Grand Forks County

32 were in Stark County

23 were in Williams County

17 were in Morton County

12 new deaths were reported on November 18. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

So far in November, 88 people have died as a result of COVID-19, based on health department daily reports.

In October, 166 people died as a result of COVID-19, the fourth-highest month for fatalities since COVID-19 tracking officially began in March 2020.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 1,850 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,537 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 313 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 152,556 people are considered recovered from the 157,851 positive cases, an increase of 602 people from November 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 18 (602) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (474).

Hospitalizations

137 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 18, down 11 from November 17. A total of 6,271 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of November 18, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 364,026. A total of 12,419 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 498 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of November 18, there have been 1,261 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 71 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.