12 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 6; total now is 237

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 12 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 6, bringing the statewide total to 237.

82 people are considered recovered from the 237 positive cases.

This means there are actually 151 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 6.

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 6, out of a total of 33 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

4 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

27 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or just over half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 70.

Burleigh County is second with 39.

Stark County is third with 25.

Mountrail County is fourth with 20 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 18.

Ward County is sixth with 16 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 7,703 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (87 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (15 cases). 78 cases are from close contact with exposed individuals.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.