New Developments from the Governor: 13 New Cases of Coronavirus on March 26

Governor Doug Burgum announces 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, March 26. Burgum says that’s the largest increase in a single day, the total is 58 cases statewide. 11 cases are hospitalized.

The Department of Human Services is recommending all childcare facilities to remain open. They do have recommendations; such as 10 children per room which also includes adults. Keeping staff with the same children as much as possible, and staggering use of common areas.

There are also screening questions that should be asked of parents and children each day. Enhanced hygiene practices are also recommended.

All rules relating to childcare background checks remain according to Burgum.

Governor Burgum has signed an Executive Order waiving the requirement that counties must have a physical polling place on election day. It gives county local flexibility. 33 counties do mail-in ballots, but currently, they must also have a physical location. North Dakota has a primary election on June 9, 2020. The postage on mail-in ballots is pre-paid.

The 20 counties that do not currently have vote by mail are being urged to do so.

“Our goal is that the day after the election the news is all about the results and not the process,” says Secretary of State Al Jaeger. He says the State is in the best position to make sure elections in North Dakota are well run.

Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger says State and Federal tax filings are now due July 15. The hope is this will help small businesses and individuals.

Census 2020 can be done by mail, phone or online. If you complete the census no one will visit your house says Governor Burgum. Every missed resident means more than $19,000 loss for federal funding that should be going to the state.