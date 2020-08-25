13-year-old girl missing in Mandan

UPDATE: Shortly after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Mandan Police informed KX News Leilani Belgarde, 13, has been found and is okay.

ORIGINAL STORY: Mandan Police say a 13-year-old girl has not returned home in 4 days. Leilani Belgarde has brown hair, which is currently dyed red. She has hazel eyes and is 4’9″ tall and weighs about 73 pounds.

Mandan Police says Belgarde was last seen wearing white Nike Air Force One sneakers, grey sweatpants, and a dark-colored hoodie.

She was last seen in Bismarck on August 24th, but has not returned home since August 21st.

If anyone has information as to Leilani’s whereabouts they should contact the Mandan Police Department at 701-667-3250 or their local law enforcement.