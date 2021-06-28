13-year-old holds Back the Blue event at Bismarck’s Sky Zone to support police

Officers throughout the country are getting treated to sweets and celebrations.

A Back the Blue event was held at Sky Zone earlier Monday to honor those who put their lives on the line.

It was a day of celebration at Bismarck’s Sky Zone. Police officers and their families have come together because one boy is on a mission.

Thirteen-year-old Tyler Carach has been traveling all over the country to show support to police officers. His latest stop is our very own Sky Zone.

“I learned that there’s not as many people as I thought that would support the police. But there’s still many people that do,” said Tyler.

Serving those who serve us is the mission of Tyler’s non-profit, “I donut need a reason to thank a cop.”

Several local businesses donated food and services for the event.

“We knew about their mission, and we tried to come up with some terms. And organize their trip from Florida to here, which wasn’t easy considering the Corona issues we had,” said Drazen Samardzic, the owner of Sky Zone.

Sheena Carach, Tyler’s mom, has been backing him the whole way.

“He looked at me just as serious as can be, and said OK, I’m going to thank every cop in America and buy them all a donut. We’ve always told our kids that if you believe it you can achieve it and you should be the change you want to see in the world. So he kind of forced us as parents to walk the walk,” said Sheena Carach.

An officer with the Bismarck Police Department tells us she was surprised to hear about the event.

“A 13-year-old boy deciding at such a young age that with his allowance he wanted to go give donuts to cops? It is fantastic,” said Caitlin Horne.

Tyler has been on countless TV shows like Steve Harvey, and he has already visited all 50 states. He also says he wants to do more.

“I haven’t been to every department and I just want to continue going around thanking them and doing as much as I can to show them that people still appreciate them,” said Tyler.

Tyler and his family hope to soon jump into things overseas. Italy is their next goal.

he plans to keep running his non-profit organization as long as he can. He also says he hopes to be a police officer one day.