13,000 homemade cookies given to first-term airmen living in Minot AFB dorms

Homemade cookies bagged, given to airmen to celebrate holidays | Courtesy: Minot Air Force Base

Minot Air Force Base airmen got an early Christmas surprise — 13,000 cookies, all homemade and bagged by spouses and local residents, to make sure the nearly 1,200 first-term airmen living in the dorms on base have a sweet treat this season.

The bags will be dropped off at their doors over the next few weeks by first sergeants to thank them for all they do.

“Just another way that Team Minot and our local community is taking care of Airmen, even if they can’t make it home,” the base said in a Facebook post.

