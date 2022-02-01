The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 1,786 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 31, bringing the total positives since testing began to 225,508.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,317 as of January 31, down 132 cases from January 30.

Active positives first peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,453. They declined to 201 by July 5, 2021, but had been rapidly rising in 2022, peaking at a record-high of 12,047 on January 21.

Of the 1,786 new positives on January 31:

492 were in Cass County

234 were in Grand Forks County

210 were in Burleigh County

113 were in Ward County

92 were in Stark County

74 were in Williams County

61 were in Morton County

14 new deaths were reported on January 31. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,107 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 218,084 people are considered recovered from the 225,508 positive cases, an increase of 1,860 people from January 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 31 (1,860) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,786).

Hospitalizations

182 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 31, down 2 from January 30. A total of 7,530 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 31, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 399,105. A total of 44,324 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 897 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 31, there have been 10,010 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 79 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.