JAMESTOWN, ND (KXNET) — A semi with a cattle trailer overturned at the Interstate 94 and Highway 52 bypass at Jamestown Thursday, killing 14 head of cattle.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the semi was attempting to turn left onto the I-94 on-ramp. However, the semi was traveling too fast into the turn, causing the cattle to shift in the trailer, which forced the semi and cattle trailer to tip on the passenger side.

With the assistance of emergency crews and local ranchers, the cattle were transported to the Jamestown Livestock Yard.

A total of 127 cattle were in transport at the time of the crash. The semi driver was cited for care required.

The accident remains under investigation.