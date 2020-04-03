Coronavirus
14 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 2; total now is 173

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 14 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 2, bringing the statewide total to 173.

A total of 29 people are hospitalized due to the virus.

3 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

55 people are considered recovered in the state from the 173 positive cases.

25 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19.

With some exceptions, all the affected counties form two rough, horizontal lines across the state, coinciding with Highway 2 and Interstate 94, and two rough, vertical lines coinciding with Highways 83 and 85.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 46.

Burleigh County is second with 32.

Stark County is third with 19.

Morton County is fourth with 16 cases.

Other counties include:

A total of 5,798 tests have been conducted to date.

There are more cases of COVID-19 attributed to community spread (67 cases) than contracted via travel outside the state (34 cases).

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

