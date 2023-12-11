NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has approved a total of $15.8 million in Public Assistance Grants for the Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative, in order to help the Peace Garden State recover from the heavy winter storms and floods that occurred last year.

The gifted finances will reimburse the Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative a total of $15,888,023, which was originally used to purchase labor and contracts to repair power transmission and distribution systems.

This influx of funding covers project and repair costs from April 21 to June 19 of 2022, and represents a 75% federal cost-share for the project. To date, North Dakota has received more than $58 million in assistance for the 2022 disaster.

In order to learn more about the FEMA Public Assistance program, visit the organization’s website on this page.