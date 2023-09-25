MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A 15-month-old child was found dead at a daycare in Minot last week, September 20, after police responded to the daycare on a report of an unresponsive child.

According to the Ward County Sheriff’s Department, the daycare was discovered to be unlicensed with the State of North Dakota revoking the owner’s license after an incident in 2020.

At this time the owner is currently being charged with two counts of operating a daycare after their license was revoked. No additional charges have been given at this time.

The investigation into the death of the child is currently ongoing.