BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 15-year-old boy from Bismarck is dead after a collision at the intersection of East Century Ave and Ontario Lane around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, the 15-year-old was traveling eastbound in a truck through the intersection of Century Ave and Ontario Lane when a 45-year-old woman from Bismarck was making a left turn to go Southbound on Ontario Lane in her car.

The 15-year-old driver crashed into the back-passenger part of the vehicle causing significant damage to both vehicles.

The 45-year-old was uninjured and refused medical attention on the scene. The 15-year-old was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say speed appears to be a significant factor in the crash.

The Bismarck Police Department’s Traffic Unit is investigating the situation.