BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The Capital City is celebrating 150 years with events being held throughout the summer.

Scavenger hunts, talent show performances and more will be held throughout Bismarck with plenty to eat in between shows.

One of the emcees for the talent shows says he’s excited to be a part of the celebration.

“Well I’m really happy they asked me to put together the show for the 150th and so we just decided to feature some talent that came from Bismarck and has made a name for themselves on the national stage, and there’s a lot of them,” said former Bismarck Mayor Bill Sorenson.

The festivities kick off on May 13.