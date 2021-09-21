1,500 students attend college and career fair in Bismarck

About 1,500 students from Bismarck and surrounding areas were provided the opportunity to connect with a college recruiter or active member of the armed services today.

Bismarck State College and the University of Mary joined forces providing a college and career fair for students.

Bismarck, Mandan and 10 other schools from rural areas participated.

More than 40 institutions from the state and surrounding states were at the Bismarck Public Schools Career Academy.

One student from Saint Mary’s Central High School is interested in a marketing and management career.

She says she was very excited to attend the fair.

“Kids usually will tend to look online maybe for colleges, and some won’t even care to do that. Having something like this gives them more options, it lets them know more about all the colleges in the area and just everything about them,” Kari Burns said.

Organizers said this college fair will help students who may not have the opportunity to travel.