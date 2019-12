A 17-year-old Bismarck girl is being cited with manslaughter and ingestion of a controlled substance, 7 months after she allegedly killed a Bismarck man riding his bike.

In April, 76-year-old Donald Hruby was killed when he was struck by a car on the 3400 block of Nebraska Drive.

Bismarck Police say he was riding his bike on the sidewalk at the time.

Police announced Wednesday the girl was cited in juvenile court.