BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An officer-involved shooting in the parking lot of Kirkwood Mall has left a 17-year-old male dead, and forced three Bismarck Police Department (BPD) officers to be placed on leave.

According to a press release from the BPD, at approximately 12:15 a.m., officers responded to multiple calls of gunfire in the area around 900 South 3rd street, and were able to determine that a shooting occurred near Everspring Hotel. This led officers to investigate a 17-year-old Bismarck boy for allegedly shooting at another juvenile.

At around 1:L50 a.m., BPD officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle that the teen was a passenger in near Scheels in the Kirkwood Mall’s parking lot. The teen was noted to possess a firearm, and did not follow commands, leading him to be shot by the officers.

After securing the scene, officers began conducting life-saving measures until the teen was transported to a local hospital. Upon arriving at the hospital, the 17-year-old was pronounced deceased. No officers were injured in the confrontation.

All three officers have been placed on administrative leave as a result of the shooting. Investigation into the event has been turned over to the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation, and is currently ongoing.