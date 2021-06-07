17-year-old loses control of car, dies in crash crossing Garrison Dam

A teen died on Monday after he lost control of his car while crossing the Garrison Dam.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old from Riverdale was heading east, crossing the Garrison Dam when he moved into the west lane of Highway 200 to pass a vehicle.

He lost control of the Pontiac he was driving and spun into the scenic overlook parking area. Another driver, in a sedan, tried to avoid the Pontiac but struck the passenger side.

The sedan driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Bismarck for his injuries.

The 17-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.