17-year-old loses control of car, dies in crash crossing Garrison Dam

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A teen died on Monday after he lost control of his car while crossing the Garrison Dam.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 17-year-old from Riverdale was heading east, crossing the Garrison Dam when he moved into the west lane of Highway 200 to pass a vehicle.

He lost control of the Pontiac he was driving and spun into the scenic overlook parking area. Another driver, in a sedan, tried to avoid the Pontiac but struck the passenger side.

The sedan driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to Bismarck for his injuries.

The 17-year-old was not wearing a seatbelt, was thrown from the vehicle and died on the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News