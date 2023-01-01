HICKSON, N.D. (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) is currently investigating a fatal crash occurring near Hickson/Oxbow on January 1, in which a pedestrian was struck by a moving vehicle and killed.

According to a report from the NDHP, at approximately 5:47 a.m., a Chevrolet Malibu (driven by a 20-year-old male) was traveling south on I-29 in the left lane of the two southbound lanes when they observed a pedestrian — a 19-year-old woman– standing in the left lane. The driver brakes and steered left, attempting to avoid the pedestrian, but ended up striking them. The vehicle then entered the median and became stuck in the snow. After being struck by the vehicle, the pedestrian was thrown and came to rest across the right lane and outside shoulder on the highway.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on scene, and the driver and his passenger (a 20-year-old female) were uninjured. As a result of the crash, the 1-29 southbound lanes from Mile Markers 54-50 were closed for approximately three hours.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

The accident remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. This article will be updated with the names of those involved if and when they are released.