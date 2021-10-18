199 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 3,210

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning confirmed 199 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on October 17, bringing the total positives since testing began to 141,683.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,210 as of October 17.

The last time active positives were this high was December 12, 2020, when 3,287 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,417. They declined to 137 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 199 new positives on October 17:

38 were in Burleigh County

31 were in Cass County

21 were in Ward County

15 were in Stark County

12 were in Williams County

14 were in Morton County

10 were in Grand Forks County

A total of 1,680 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,377 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 292 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. No death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 136,793 people are considered recovered from the 141,683 positive cases.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 17 (215) is higher than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (199).

Hospitalizations

191 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 17. A total of 5,656 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of October 17, the total number of North Dakotans fully vaccinated stands at 348,729. A total of 7,656 people who were fully vaccinated tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 347 people who were fully vaccinated and tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of October 17, there have been 828 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 30 to 39 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 68 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

