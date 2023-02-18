BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Today, House Bill 1376 was presented to the House Floor on Friday to address virtual learning for students and open enrollment for them, and it passed with flying colors — literally, as a majority vote passed it through the voting process.

This bill states that North Dakota would provide kindergarten through twelfth grade students with online courses, educational support, and high school diplomas through the center for distance education. For open enrollment, those who wish to enroll in a school district that is not the one they are currently in must submit an application by March 1, prior to the year of enrollment.

“North Dakota supports our students knowing they will be taking this state into the next generation,” said District 36 Representative Dori Hauck, “so let’s give them one more tool to attain success. Mr. Speaker and members of the assembly your education committee recommend a do pass on house bill 1376 with a 12-2 vote, and we respectively also ask for a green vote.”

The center for distance education can also provide their services to students who are not North Dakota residents. This is specifically for a lot of kids in military families, who may have to move in the middle of the school year. With this distant learning option, these boys and girls can finish at the school they’re at in North Dakota instead of starting all over again.