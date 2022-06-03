BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Police arrested two people Friday morning who were allegedly promoting prostitution at Cherry Blossom Spa in north Bismarck.

Bismarck police detectives began a human trafficking investigation into the spa after getting complaints that sexual acts were being offered during massages. Detectives got a search warrant for the spa and arrested a 54-year-old and 48-year-old.

Both were booked at the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center.

Police say services were provided to the victims in the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

KX News will release the names of the two people who were arrested once formal charges are made