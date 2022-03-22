Two men were recently arrested by Dickinson police for allegedly committing multiple sex offenses.

Registered sex offender David Mondragon, of Dickinson, was arrested on Friday, March 18.

The Stark County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Mondragon was engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old girl. After an investigation, police say Mondragon had sexually assaulted the 17-year-old numerous times since meeting through Facebook in November of 2021 and that he told the girl to delete “potential evidence” of their communication from her phone.

Mondragon, who is currently on probation, has been charged with sexual assault, corruption/solicitation of a minor and criminal solicitation.

The second person, a 37-year-old man wanted in Kansas, was arrested in downtown Dickinson on Monday.

Police say they received word from the State of Kansas that the man was believed to be in the Dickinson area and that there was an active warrant for his arrest.

Around 4:30 p.m. that day, officers went to the 100 block of 4th Avenue East and after securing the residence, the man surrendered to police.

He’s being held on a $1 million bond and is awaiting extradition for 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in Kansas.

KX News will release the second suspect’s name once formal charges have been made.