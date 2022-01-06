2 Bismarck juveniles arrested for making Snapchat threat toward high school

Police have arrested two Bismarck juveniles for making a threat on Snapchat toward a high school in the city.

Around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, a school resource officer was told about a Snapchat circulating at Bismarck High School of a picture of a semi-automatic rifle captioned, “Don’t go too school tmr.” according to Bismarck police.

The officer was able to track down the juveniles who sent the photo and say they claimed it was intended to be a joke. They were both arrested after.

Police say they will continue to investigate these incidents as actual threats to schools and encourage students to report these photos to law enforcement if they see them.