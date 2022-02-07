Two men have been found and arrested a month after a shooting incident in Dickinson.

Police were searching for Jamaal Brown and Alexander Aseph after they were accused of being involved in a New Year’s Eve shootout in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Villard Street.

Brown was arrested in Minneapolis on Jan. 28 by the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force. He’s been charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

Aseph was arrested in Mandan on Feb. 6, also by the United States Marshal Fugitive Task Force. He’s been charged with reckless endangerment and terrorizing as well, along with delivery of a controlled substance.

Two other men, Dontaye Mayfield and Demetris Haney were arrested by police shortly after the shooting, on Jan. 2. Brown and Aseph left the area, resulting in a multi-state search.

Police say all suspects of this incident have now been arrested.