2 dead in collision between ATV, pickup truck near New Town

NEW TOWN, N.D. (AP) — Authorities say a 23-year-old man driving an all-terrain vehicle and a boy riding alongside him were killed in a collision with a pickup truck in northwestern North Dakota.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly before 9 a.m. about 12 miles north of New Town, in Mountrail County.

The pickup was traveling south on state Highway 1804 when it struck the passenger side of the ATV as the driver attempted to cross the highway.

Both vehicles rolled into the west ditch. Both occupants of the ATV were pronounced dead at the scene.

The pickup driver was not hurt.

