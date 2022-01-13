2 deaths, 1,226 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 7,463

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 1,226 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on January 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 190,144.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,463 as of January 12, up 1,401 cases from January 11.

It is the second-highest number of active statewide cases since COVID tracking began in March 2020.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,442. They declined to 175 by July 5, 2021, but have been rapidly rising in 2022. Since January 1, COVID positives in North Dakota have gone up 5,794 cases.

Of the 1,226 new positives on January 12:

948 were in Cass County

372 were in Burleigh County

278 were in Grand Forks County

174 were in Ward County

105 were in Morton County

113 were in Williams County

79 were in Stark County



2 new deaths were reported on January 12. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

The most deaths in a month from COVID-19 came in November 2020, when 500 people died.

A total of 2,043 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,702 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 338 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. 1 death record is pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 180,638 people are considered recovered from the 190,144 positive cases, an increase of 1,221 people from January 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 12 (1,221) is lower than the number of COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,226).

Hospitalizations

126 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 12, down 3 from January 11. A total of 7,095 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Breakthrough Infections and Hospitalizations

As of January 12, the total number of North Dakotans with up-to-date vaccinations stands at 392,864. A total of 24,034 people who were fully vaccinated have later tested positive for COVID-19. These are known as “breakthrough cases.”

A total of 699 people who were fully vaccinated and later tested positive for COVID-19 have been hospitalized. These are called “breakthrough hospitalizations.”

More on this data can be found directly on the NDDoH website by clicking here.

Reinfections

As of January 12, there have been 3,865 reinfections of COVID-19 since June 27, 2021. The NDDoH does not report whether these individuals who became reinfection were vaccinated.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 76 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.