2 deaths, 364 new cases of COVID-19 in ND, active cases statewide are 1,843

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 364 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on August 24, bringing the total positives since testing began to 115,668.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,843 as of August 23, up 155 cases from August 23.

The last time active positives were this high was December 25, 2020, when 1,847 cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,409. They declined to 120 by July 5, but have been steadily rising since then.

Of the 364 new positives on August 23:

63 were in Cass County

54 were in Burleigh County

41 were in Ward County

17 were in Morton County

28 were in Grand Forks County

24 were in Williams County

46 were in Stark County

2 deaths were reported on August 24. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age, and location.

A total of 1,555 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,273 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 271 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 9 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 112,270 people are considered recovered from the 115,668 positive cases, an increase of 169 people from August 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 23 (169) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (364).

Hospitalizations

55 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 24, down 3 from August 23. A total of 4,570 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 61 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.