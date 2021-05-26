2 deaths, 69 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 533

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 69 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 109,780.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 533 as of May 25. That’s up 3 cases from May 24.

Active cases haven’t been this low since July 8, 2020, when 509 active cases were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13, 2020, at 10,430. They declined to 595 on February 28 of this year, but then began rising once more. They peaked again on April 1 at 1,253 cases, but have been declining since then.

Since May 1, the number of active COVID-19 cases across the state has dropped roughly 47 percent, going from 995 on May 1 to 533 on May 24.

Of the new positives on May 25:

7 were in Cass County

11 were in Williams County

5 were in Grand Forks County

5 were in Burleigh County

8 were in Ward County

4 were in Morton County

14 were in Stark County

Deaths

Two new deaths were reported. The North Dakota Department of Health says it no longer publicly provides COVID-19 death information by sex, age and location.

A total of 1,509 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,239 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 260 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 107,738 people are considered recovered from the 109,780 positive cases, an increase of 67 from May 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 25 (67) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (69).

Hospitalizations

38 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 25, down 4 from May 24. A total of 4,270 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record-keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 58 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The results listed today cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.