2 Dickinson officers allegedly assaulted during arrest

Two Dickinson police officers say they were assaulted while attempting to arrest a man on Sunday evening.

Officers responded to the 600 block of 24th Street W around 7:50 p.m. for a report of a domestic violence incident between a man and woman, according to Lt. Mike Hanel, Dickinson Police Department’s public information officer.

Witnesses say they saw 28-year-old Tyrell Parker, of Dickinson, strike the woman and attempt to run her over with his vehicle. Responding officers saw Parker driving away and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Parker didn’t pull over for several blocks until stopping at his home, refused officer commands to stay in his vehicle and “rushed” the two officers who stopped him, according to Hanel. He allegedly began to “punch at the officers,” who both sustained minor injuries.

Officers then deployed a Taser and arrested Parker. Two children were in Parker’s vehicle but were not injured.

The woman in this incident was taken to CHI St. Alexius Hospital for her injuries.

Parker is being held on the following charges: domestic violence – assault, simple assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, preventing arrest and terrorizing.