2 in custody, 2 at large after New Year’s Eve shooting in Dickinson

Two men are in custody and two men are at large after a shooting in a Dickinson parking lot on New Year’s Eve.

Dickinson police say around 12:29 a.m. on New Year’s morning, they responded to a report of several gunshots in the 1100 block of West Villard Street where they found shell casings at the scene. A business in the area was damaged from the shooting as well.

Investigators determined several men were involved and all fled before officers arrived.

Alexander Olushola Aseph, 32, and Jamaal Dionte Brown, 34, are at large. If you know the whereabouts of either man, you are asked to call the police immediately at 701-456-7759.

Dontaye Lamar Dee Mayfield, 42, and Demetris Shaquille Haney, 28, were arrested on Jan. 2.

All four men, of Dickinson, were charged with terrorizing and reckless endangerment. Police say all involved are known to one another and there is no belief that the public is in danger.