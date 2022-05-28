Courtesy of North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (first photo Meyer, second photo Hoffman)

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — On Friday, May 27 at around 8:30pm, two North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DOCR) residents walked away from a minimum-security facility in Bismarck. The DOCR says both Jonathan Hoffman and Alexander Meyer are still on the run after walking out from the Missouri River Correctional Center, which is unfenced and for those that are classified with “minimum custody” requirements.



Hoffman is serving a sentence for conspiracy, burglary and drug convictions. Meyer is serving a sentence for conspiracy and drug convictions. The DOCR says both men were expected to serve their sentences for about 2 more years.



North Dakota Highway Patrol have been called and are searching for the two men now.



If you see these men or have any information, please call your local law enforcement.



This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.