2 traffic stops lead to multiple drug arrests in Billings County

Within two days, three people were arrested in western North Dakota and charged for allegedly having a sizeable amount of drugs.

On Jan. 9, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper attempted to stop a car in the Glendive, Montana area when the driver fled and crossed into North Dakota, according to a press release from the Billings County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit ended near Medora when the driver struck a Billing’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

The driver, Benjamin Spanbauer, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota, was arrested. When Spanbauer’s vehicle was searched, officers say they found approximately 55 pounds of marijuana.

He was charged with fleeing a peace officer vehicle, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

On Jan. 11, North Dakota Highway Patrol Interdiction Team troopers, assisted by the Southwest Narcotics Task Force, stopped a vehicle on I-94 in Billings County. The stop resulted in approximately 1,848 grams of presumptively identified methamphetamine, 500 presumptively identified fentanyl pills, half a pound of marijuana and a stolen firearm, police say.

Jason Holland, of Buchanan, and Katie Armijo, of Glen Ullin, were arrested and both charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance, and theft-possession-firearm, ammunition, explosive/destructive device. Holland was also charged with felon-in-possession of a firearm.