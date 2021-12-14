2 Williston firefighters awarded Fire Officer designation

Captain Justin Champion and Lieutenant Stephen Clark (left to right).

Two Williston Fire Department firefighters have been awarded the Fire Officer designation from the Center for Public Safety Excellence’s (CPSE) Commission on Professional Credentialing (CPC).

Capt. Justin Champion and Lt. Stephen Clark earned the designation, which is recognized for “career excellence and offers strategies for continuous personal improvement for those in the fire service,” according to a press release.

To be considered for the FO designation, individuals must submit a portfolio that covers:

Education

Experience

Professional Development (training and certifications)

Professional Contributions and Recognitions

Professional Memberships and Affiliations

Technical Competence (depending on the credential, seven to 20 different competencies)

Community Involvement

There are 2,668 credentialed officers across the United States, and of this, only 585 Fire Officers, the release said.

Both Champion and Clark will receive certificates and uniform insignia to reflect the FO designation. The designation is valid for three years and requires a renewal process to maintain.

Champion and Clark joined WFD in 2016 and 2017, respectively.