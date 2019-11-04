2019 Deer Tag Numbers Up

Deer tags issued this year are up much more than last year.

North Dakota wildlife officials said the number of tags issued is up by about 10,000.

Game and Fish said over 67,000 deer tags have been issued.

Wildlife Division Chief Jeb Williams said the deer population is trending up in western North Dakota, while the eastern part of the state has been slower due to 2009 through 2011’s rough winters.

The Division Chief also said that compared to a dozen years ago there is less acreage for habitats under the Federal Conservation Reserve Program.

The upcoming season opens at noon on Nov. 8 and ends Nov. 24.