2020 US Census Results: North Dakota population at 779,094

From 2010 to 2020, the population of North Dakota grew by 106,503, according to the decennial census.

North Dakota has a resident population of 779,094. In 2010, North Dakota had a resident population of 672,591 and in 2000, the state had a resident population of 642,200.

The state also reported the region’s highest rate of population growth with a 15.8% jump from 2010.

North Dakota’s population ranks higher than Vermont, Wyoming and Alaska.

The 2020 count is the population based on April 1, 2020.

The total population for the United States was 331,449,281. The most populous state was California (39,538,223); the least populous was Wyoming (576,851).