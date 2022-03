A country music festival coming to Lake Metigoshe this summer for the second time has announced its lineup.

Kameron Marlowe, Frank Ray, Lake and Lyndale, Brianna Helbling, Raquel & The Wildflowers and October Rose will join headliner Granger Smith at the July 16 LandoLive festival.

The live music will last over nine hours and food trucks will be available.

Tickets start at $39.