BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of 2023 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year list has been released, and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler praised the 42 North Dakota educators who have been named, saying their passion for serving students and families uphold the state’s tradition of excellence in public education.

“Our county Teachers of the Year are among our best at educating the next generation of young North Dakotans. They impart knowledge in reading, math, science, and other subjects, and they do it with passion, empathy, imagination, and a spirit of service,” Baesler said. “They embody the best qualities of the teaching profession.”

The 2023 county winners are:

Adams : Cynthia Arndorfer, Hettinger Public School, Hettinger

: Cynthia Arndorfer, Hettinger Public School, Hettinger Barnes : Kelly Scott, Barnes County North, Wimbledon

: Kelly Scott, Barnes County North, Wimbledon Billings : Jamie Prellwitz, Prairie Elementary, Fairfield

: Jamie Prellwitz, Prairie Elementary, Fairfield Bottineau : Jocelyn Grann, Westhope Public School, Westhope

: Jocelyn Grann, Westhope Public School, Westhope Burke : Valerie Bolen, Powers Lake School, Powers Lake

: Valerie Bolen, Powers Lake School, Powers Lake Burleigh : Sheila Peterson, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck

: Sheila Peterson, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck Cass (2) : Amy Braddock, Harwood Elementary, Harwood; Sara Lichtblau, South High School, Fargo

: Amy Braddock, Harwood Elementary, Harwood; Sara Lichtblau, South High School, Fargo Dickey : Kelli Gebhardt, Oakes Public Schools, Oakes

: Kelli Gebhardt, Oakes Public Schools, Oakes Dunn : Mark Zastoupil, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer

: Mark Zastoupil, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer Eddy : Laura Hager, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School, New Rockford

: Laura Hager, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School, New Rockford Emmons : Joan Hettich, Linton Public School, Linton

: Joan Hettich, Linton Public School, Linton Golden Valley : Denise Dietz, Lincoln Elementary, Beach

: Denise Dietz, Lincoln Elementary, Beach Grand Forks : Nikki Polum, South Middle School, Grand Forks

: Nikki Polum, South Middle School, Grand Forks Griggs : Marissa Dahl, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown

: Marissa Dahl, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown Kidder : Jennifer Kallenbach, Kidder County Public Schools, Steele

: Jennifer Kallenbach, Kidder County Public Schools, Steele LaMoure : Dawn Schmitt, LaMoure Public School, LaMoure

: Dawn Schmitt, LaMoure Public School, LaMoure Logan : Tina Nitschke, Gackle-Streeter Public School, Gackle

: Tina Nitschke, Gackle-Streeter Public School, Gackle McHenry : Magdeline Brandt, TGU Granville School, Granville

: Magdeline Brandt, TGU Granville School, Granville McIntosh : Jessica Schmidt, Ashley Public School, Ashley

: Jessica Schmidt, Ashley Public School, Ashley McKenzie : Julie Gronos, Badlands Elementary, Watford City

: Julie Gronos, Badlands Elementary, Watford City McLean : Randall Hanson, Washburn Public School, Washburn

: Randall Hanson, Washburn Public School, Washburn Mercer : Rebecca Johnson, Hazen Elementary, Hazen

: Rebecca Johnson, Hazen Elementary, Hazen Morton : Cheryl Wehri, Hebron Public School, Hebron

: Cheryl Wehri, Hebron Public School, Hebron Mountrail : Kyle VanWagoner, Edwin Loe Elementary, New Town

: Kyle VanWagoner, Edwin Loe Elementary, New Town Oliver : Brooke Boeshans, Center-Stanton Public School, Center

: Brooke Boeshans, Center-Stanton Public School, Center Pembina : Anna Mertz, Cavalier Public School, Cavalier

: Anna Mertz, Cavalier Public School, Cavalier Pierce : Andee Mattson, Ely Elementary, Rugby

: Andee Mattson, Ely Elementary, Rugby Ramsey : Megan Wasness, Central Middle School, Devils Lake

: Megan Wasness, Central Middle School, Devils Lake Ransom : Kortney Groettum Vesel, Lisbon High School, Lisbon

: Kortney Groettum Vesel, Lisbon High School, Lisbon Renville : Rebecca Young, Glenburn Public Schools, Glenburn

: Rebecca Young, Glenburn Public Schools, Glenburn Richland : Chandra Muller, Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton

: Chandra Muller, Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton Rolette : Eric LaRocque, Turtle Mountain Middle School, Belcourt

: Eric LaRocque, Turtle Mountain Middle School, Belcourt Sargent : Kimberley Dahlgren, Milnor Public School, Milnor

: Kimberley Dahlgren, Milnor Public School, Milnor Stark : Trevor Conrad, Dickinson High School, Dickinson

: Trevor Conrad, Dickinson High School, Dickinson Steele : Marita Erman, Finley-Sharon Public School, Finley

: Marita Erman, Finley-Sharon Public School, Finley Stutsman : Danny Fischer, Medina Public School, Medina

: Danny Fischer, Medina Public School, Medina Towner : Lindsay Bundermann, North Star Public School, Cando

: Lindsay Bundermann, North Star Public School, Cando Traill : Krista Hogfoss, Peter Boe Jr. Elementary, Mayville

: Krista Hogfoss, Peter Boe Jr. Elementary, Mayville Walsh : Haley Ulland, Park River Area School, Park River

: Haley Ulland, Park River Area School, Park River Ward : Trisha Schaefer, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot

: Trisha Schaefer, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot Wells: Kori Jensen, Harvey Public School, Harvey

County Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated in January and February. A total of 146 educators were nominated from 48 counties; of those, 83 applied for a county award. The applications were then reviewed and scored, and winners from 41 counties were chosen earlier this month. Nominations came from students, family members, teachers, and school administrators. Anyone who believes a North Dakota teacher is deserving of recognition may make a nomination.

The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County Teacher of the Year winners will be sent applications to be considered for state Teacher of the Year.

North Dakota law requires that the 2024 state Teacher of the Year be named before Sept. 30, 2023. The 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year’s term begins Jan. 1, 2024, and will run through Dec. 31, 2024. Additional details about the selection process and qualifications are listed on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.