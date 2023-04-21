BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The list of 2023 North Dakota County Teachers of the Year list has been released, and State School Superintendent Kirsten Baesler praised the 42 North Dakota educators who have been named, saying their passion for serving students and families uphold the state’s tradition of excellence in public education.
“Our county Teachers of the Year are among our best at educating the next generation of young North Dakotans. They impart knowledge in reading, math, science, and other subjects, and they do it with passion, empathy, imagination, and a spirit of service,” Baesler said. “They embody the best qualities of the teaching profession.”
The 2023 county winners are:
- Adams: Cynthia Arndorfer, Hettinger Public School, Hettinger
- Barnes: Kelly Scott, Barnes County North, Wimbledon
- Billings: Jamie Prellwitz, Prairie Elementary, Fairfield
- Bottineau: Jocelyn Grann, Westhope Public School, Westhope
- Burke: Valerie Bolen, Powers Lake School, Powers Lake
- Burleigh: Sheila Peterson, Wachter Middle School, Bismarck
- Cass (2): Amy Braddock, Harwood Elementary, Harwood; Sara Lichtblau, South High School, Fargo
- Dickey: Kelli Gebhardt, Oakes Public Schools, Oakes
- Dunn: Mark Zastoupil, Killdeer Public School, Killdeer
- Eddy: Laura Hager, New Rockford-Sheyenne Public School, New Rockford
- Emmons: Joan Hettich, Linton Public School, Linton
- Golden Valley: Denise Dietz, Lincoln Elementary, Beach
- Grand Forks: Nikki Polum, South Middle School, Grand Forks
- Griggs: Marissa Dahl, Griggs County Central, Cooperstown
- Kidder: Jennifer Kallenbach, Kidder County Public Schools, Steele
- LaMoure: Dawn Schmitt, LaMoure Public School, LaMoure
- Logan: Tina Nitschke, Gackle-Streeter Public School, Gackle
- McHenry: Magdeline Brandt, TGU Granville School, Granville
- McIntosh: Jessica Schmidt, Ashley Public School, Ashley
- McKenzie: Julie Gronos, Badlands Elementary, Watford City
- McLean: Randall Hanson, Washburn Public School, Washburn
- Mercer: Rebecca Johnson, Hazen Elementary, Hazen
- Morton: Cheryl Wehri, Hebron Public School, Hebron
- Mountrail: Kyle VanWagoner, Edwin Loe Elementary, New Town
- Oliver: Brooke Boeshans, Center-Stanton Public School, Center
- Pembina: Anna Mertz, Cavalier Public School, Cavalier
- Pierce: Andee Mattson, Ely Elementary, Rugby
- Ramsey: Megan Wasness, Central Middle School, Devils Lake
- Ransom: Kortney Groettum Vesel, Lisbon High School, Lisbon
- Renville: Rebecca Young, Glenburn Public Schools, Glenburn
- Richland: Chandra Muller, Zimmerman Elementary, Wahpeton
- Rolette: Eric LaRocque, Turtle Mountain Middle School, Belcourt
- Sargent: Kimberley Dahlgren, Milnor Public School, Milnor
- Stark: Trevor Conrad, Dickinson High School, Dickinson
- Steele: Marita Erman, Finley-Sharon Public School, Finley
- Stutsman: Danny Fischer, Medina Public School, Medina
- Towner: Lindsay Bundermann, North Star Public School, Cando
- Traill: Krista Hogfoss, Peter Boe Jr. Elementary, Mayville
- Walsh: Haley Ulland, Park River Area School, Park River
- Ward: Trisha Schaefer, Erik Ramstad Middle School, Minot
- Wells: Kori Jensen, Harvey Public School, Harvey
County Teacher of the Year candidates were nominated in January and February. A total of 146 educators were nominated from 48 counties; of those, 83 applied for a county award. The applications were then reviewed and scored, and winners from 41 counties were chosen earlier this month. Nominations came from students, family members, teachers, and school administrators. Anyone who believes a North Dakota teacher is deserving of recognition may make a nomination.
The county awards are part of North Dakota’s state Teacher of the Year recognition program. County Teacher of the Year winners will be sent applications to be considered for state Teacher of the Year.
North Dakota law requires that the 2024 state Teacher of the Year be named before Sept. 30, 2023. The 2024 North Dakota Teacher of the Year’s term begins Jan. 1, 2024, and will run through Dec. 31, 2024. Additional details about the selection process and qualifications are listed on the North Dakota Department of Public Instruction’s website.