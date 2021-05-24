2,140 children in ND have received their first COVID vaccine

2,140 kids have received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine in North Dakota.

Local public health departments like Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health are hosting vaccine clinics for kids ages 12 and older.

The public health department partnered with schools to spread the word about the weekly vaccine clinics to families.

The department’s nurse manager says they are seeing a pattern in the families signing up.

“We’re typically seeing the adolescents coming through that their parents were very eager to get the vaccine. So they’re now wanting their children to get it. Our last clinic was almost 200 individuals that we ran through. And then we also set up their second dose right away,” explained Theresa Schmidt, nurse manager for BBPH.

Schmidt says they choose to do the vaccine clinics later in the afternoon, so it could be more convenient for families, but if you call your local public health department they can schedule a specific time for you whenever.