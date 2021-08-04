23,000 North Dakotans receive tax refund after American Rescue Plan changes

23,000 North Dakotans have been sent a state tax refund after the changes implemented by the American Rescue Plan.

North Dakotans who filed before April 1sand paid up to $10,200 in taxes on unemployment are eligible for a state tax refund.

The state Tax Commissioner’s office says they sent almost $2 million out over the course of four months.

The department had to create a team just to work on the adjustments so people would not have to.

“We were able to make those adjustments, especially more easily with electronic filing. Most are electronically filed, so we could just make those changes in our system and then issue all those refund checks,” explained Ryan Rauschenberger.

Commissioner Rauschenberger says if you think you are eligible for a refund, feel free to contact the North Dakota State Tax Commissioner’s office and they will help you get everything figured out.

