Williston Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night.
The department says they responded to the 500 block of Reclamation Drive for the report of a deceased male about 11:30 last night.
When Police arrived they found 40-year-old Benjamin Maxson dead.
Police have arrested 24-year-old Cody Hartman, however, formal charges have not been filed in Williams County.
More details are expected in the case this afternoon.
24-year-old Williston man in custody for murder
Williston Police are investigating a homicide that took place Sunday night.