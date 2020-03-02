24-year-old Williston man in custody for murder

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for light snow this morning and rain showers this afternoon. Highs will warm to the 40s with increasing westerly wind to 15-25 mph, gusting to around 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s and 30s. A slight chance for a wintry mix with west wind 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.