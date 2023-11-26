Grand Forks, N.D. (KXNET) — Twenty-eight North Dakota Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) have been honored by The Chartis Center of Rural Health as Performance Leadership Award winners.
The news comes from the Center for Rural Health within the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.
The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index is a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance across several areas that affect hospital operations and finance.
“We are not surprised that over 75 percent of our rural hospitals are being honored for their performance,” said Jody Ward, program director of the North Dakota Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program at the Center for Rural Health. “We see every day how hard the CAHs work to provide quality healthcare to our rural communities.”
Below are the categories in which North Dakota rural hospitals shined:
Quality:
- Ashley Medical Center in Ashley
- CHI Lisbon Health in Lisbon
- CHI Mercy Health of Valley City in Valley City
- CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center in Carrington
- CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison Hospital in Garrison
- CHI St. Alexius Health Turtle Lake Hospital in Turtle Lake
- Cooperstown Medical Center in Cooperstown
- Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown
- Langdon Prairie Health in Langdon
- Linton Regional Medical Center in Linton
- Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley
- Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood
- Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier
- Sanford Hillsboro Medical Center in Hillsboro
- Sanford Mayville Medical Center in Mayville
- SMP Health – St. Aloisius in Harvey
- SMP Health – St. Andrews in Bottineau
- SMP Health – St. Kateri in Rolla
- South Central Health in Wishek
- St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby
- Tioga Medical Center in Tioga
- Towner County Medical Center in Cando
- Unity Medical Center in Grafton
Outcomes:
- CHI Lisbon Health in Lisbon
- CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes
- CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center in Dickinson
- Sanford Mayville Medical Center in Mayville
Patient Perspective:
- CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes
- CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center in Carrington
- First Care Health Center in Park River
- Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown
- Langdon Prairie Health in Langdon
- Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood
- Sakakawea Medical Center in Hazen
- Sanford Mayville Medical Center in Mayville
- South Central Health in Wishek
- Towner County Medical Center in Cando
- Unity Medical Center in Grafton