Grand Forks, N.D. (KXNET) — Twenty-eight North Dakota Critical Access Hospitals (CAHs) have been honored by The Chartis Center of Rural Health as Performance Leadership Award winners.

The news comes from the Center for Rural Health within the University of North Dakota School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The Chartis Rural Hospital Performance Index is a comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance across several areas that affect hospital operations and finance.

“We are not surprised that over 75 percent of our rural hospitals are being honored for their performance,” said Jody Ward, program director of the North Dakota Medicare Rural Hospital Flexibility Program at the Center for Rural Health. “We see every day how hard the CAHs work to provide quality healthcare to our rural communities.”

Below are the categories in which North Dakota rural hospitals shined:

Quality:

Ashley Medical Center in Ashley

CHI Lisbon Health in Lisbon

CHI Mercy Health of Valley City in Valley City

CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes

CHI St. Alexius Health Carrington Medical Center in Carrington

CHI St. Alexius Health Garrison Hospital in Garrison

CHI St. Alexius Health Turtle Lake Hospital in Turtle Lake

Cooperstown Medical Center in Cooperstown

Heart of America Medical Center in Rugby

Jamestown Regional Medical Center in Jamestown

Langdon Prairie Health in Langdon

Linton Regional Medical Center in Linton

Mountrail County Medical Center in Stanley

Northwood Deaconess Health Center in Northwood

Pembina County Memorial Hospital in Cavalier

Sanford Hillsboro Medical Center in Hillsboro

Sanford Mayville Medical Center in Mayville

SMP Health – St. Aloisius in Harvey

SMP Health – St. Andrews in Bottineau

SMP Health – St. Kateri in Rolla

South Central Health in Wishek

St. Luke’s Medical Center in Crosby

Tioga Medical Center in Tioga

Towner County Medical Center in Cando

Unity Medical Center in Grafton

Outcomes:

CHI Lisbon Health in Lisbon

CHI Oakes Hospital in Oakes

CHI St. Alexius Health Dickinson Medical Center in Dickinson

Sanford Mayville Medical Center in Mayville

Patient Perspective: