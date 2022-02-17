BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A second lawsuit has been filed opposing the North Dakota Legislature’s creation of state House subdistricts encompassing American Indian reservations, alleging that the consideration of race is unconstitutional. The federal lawsuit was filed Wednesday.

Another lawsuit filed earlier this month by the Spirit Lake and Turtle Mountain tribes also opposes the subdistricts. Turtle Mountain argues the split House district “packs” tribal members into a single subdistrict on its reservation, while diluting their vote in the non-reservation subdistrict. Spirit Lake alleges the new redistricting map dilutes American Indian voters on and near its reservation.